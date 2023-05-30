Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) Trading Up 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can now be purchased for $0.0502 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges. Dejitaru Tsuka has a market capitalization of $50.21 million and $11.66 million worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded up 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dejitaru Tsuka

Dejitaru Tsuka launched on May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official message board is medium.com/@dejitarutsukasangha. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dejitaru Tsuka is www.dejitarutsuka.io.

Buying and Selling Dejitaru Tsuka

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.04192423 USD and is up 5.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $11,867,650.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

