Delta Asset Management LLC TN Acquires 315 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,482 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,667 shares of company stock worth $3,155,167. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,396,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,928. The stock has a market cap of $208.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $298.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $287.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.30.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.