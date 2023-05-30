Delta Asset Management LLC TN Acquires 412 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,582,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $107.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

