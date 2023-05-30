Delta Asset Management LLC TN Boosts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Bank of America by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,467,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,691,496. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.