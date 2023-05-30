Delta Asset Management LLC TN Buys 1,325 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 3.4% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $30,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.58.

NYSE UPS traded down $1.73 on Tuesday, hitting $169.84. The stock had a trading volume of 995,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,110. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $145.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.87 and a 200-day moving average of $181.56.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

