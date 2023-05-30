Delta Asset Management LLC TN Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.30.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM traded down $1.38 on Tuesday, reaching $103.59. 5,023,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,149,424. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.48. The firm has a market cap of $418.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

