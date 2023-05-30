Delta Asset Management LLC TN Decreases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,472 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:HD traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $290.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,976,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.26. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.25.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

