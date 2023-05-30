Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $1.28 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SO. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.07.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,123,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,169. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.32%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 27,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $2,059,966.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,898.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,527. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

