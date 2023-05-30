Delta Asset Management LLC TN Invests $241,000 in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Linde by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LIN traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $353.54. 492,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,886. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $360.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.59. The company has a market cap of $173.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC raised their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,211 shares of company stock valued at $24,589,579. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.