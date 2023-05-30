Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 1,082 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 5.6% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $51,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.61. The stock had a trading volume of 979,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963,832. The company has a market cap of $122.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $223.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.29 and its 200-day moving average is $204.58.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.90%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.