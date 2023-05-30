Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 933 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises about 1.2% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $234,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.2% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.49. The stock had a trading volume of 764,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,410. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.41. The stock has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

