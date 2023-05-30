Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Price Target to GBX 130

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 128 ($1.58) to GBX 130 ($1.61) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Taylor Wimpey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 152 ($1.88) to GBX 149 ($1.84) in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 131 ($1.62) in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 130 ($1.61) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Taylor Wimpey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.20.

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TWODF opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.38. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $1.61.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

