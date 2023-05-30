Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Position Decreased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,525,831 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 441,622 shares during the period. Devon Energy makes up 1.4% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $216,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,640,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Devon Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,574,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,180 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 7.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,158,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $672,993,000 after acquiring an additional 797,813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Devon Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,881,000 after purchasing an additional 99,059 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.53.

Shares of DVN traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,400,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,304,024. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.43.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.72%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

