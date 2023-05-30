Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Holdings Increased by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 303.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,044 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419,877 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy accounts for about 7.2% of Advisory Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.31% of Diamondback Energy worth $76,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FANG. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.57. 286,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,195,845. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.60. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $207.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

