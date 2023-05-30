DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Stake Increased by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,230,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,812 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.28% of DigitalOcean worth $31,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOCN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 43.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,172,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,742,000 after purchasing an additional 966,755 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,501,000 after purchasing an additional 735,924 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,274,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,471,000 after purchasing an additional 686,011 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 236.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 525,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,410,000 after purchasing an additional 369,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 40.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,227,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,758,000 after purchasing an additional 352,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DigitalOcean news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $224,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 171,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,006,245.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,400 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $224,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 171,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,006,245.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 21,499 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $731,610.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,362 shares of company stock worth $1,576,600 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

DOCN stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.32. 343,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,260. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $165.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.13 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 65.61% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.