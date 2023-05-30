Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) is TFC Financial Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

TFC Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 601,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,346 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 7.6% of TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $26,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10,120.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,957. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.13.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.