Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by TAGStone Capital Inc.

TAGStone Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 2.0% of TAGStone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. TAGStone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,145,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,196,000 after purchasing an additional 286,949 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 37,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 262.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 389,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,123,000 after acquiring an additional 282,042 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.89. 39,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,334. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.13.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

