Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 225.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,427 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dollar General by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,909,000 after buying an additional 46,656 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,201,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,029 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,915,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,681,000 after purchasing an additional 17,055 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 333.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,322,000 after buying an additional 32,214 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar General Price Performance

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.82.

NYSE:DG traded down $2.10 on Tuesday, reaching $203.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,773,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,600. The company has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $200.18 and a 1-year high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.10%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

