Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.73-$6.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.00 billion-$30.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.37 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.79-$0.89 EPS.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $3.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,243,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $129.26 and a 1 year high of $175.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.71.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

