Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT Lowered to $167.00 at Citigroup

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $180.00 to $167.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dollar Tree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $158.71.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $142.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $175.68.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 905.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

