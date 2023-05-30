Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,466,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,121 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy comprises 0.8% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.18% of Dominion Energy worth $89,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 486.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,364,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596,097 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,074,356,000 after buying an additional 3,051,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,110,895,000 after buying an additional 2,767,626 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,771,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,126,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,478,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,419,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,875 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.55.

NYSE:D traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $49.76. 1,355,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,388,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.48 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.10.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 186.71%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

