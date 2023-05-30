Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Lake Street Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Domo Stock Down 13.7 %

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $12.80 on Friday. Domo has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $35.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $445.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domo

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $79.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.87 million. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. Research analysts expect that Domo will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $37,324.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 204,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,914.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $37,324.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 204,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,914.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Pestana acquired 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,983.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 554,810 shares of company stock worth $7,814,329. 10.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Domo by 29.7% in the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Domo by 16.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 100,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Domo by 85.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 980,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 452,751 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Domo by 245.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 81,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

