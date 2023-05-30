Donald Frieson Sells 13,114 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Donald Frieson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00.

NYSE LOW traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $205.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,508,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,756. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $223.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.29 and its 200 day moving average is $204.58. The firm has a market cap of $122.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOW. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

