Duncan Neale Buys 1,607 Shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) Stock

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Rating) insider Duncan Neale acquired 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 155 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £2,490.85 ($3,078.16).

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 152.20 ($1.88). 847,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,429. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 160.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 162.55. The company has a market cap of £823.84 million, a P/E ratio of 359.07 and a beta of 0.14. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc has a 12-month low of GBX 140.51 ($1.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 183.50 ($2.27).

Get Gresham House Energy Storage Fund alerts:

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.84 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s previous dividend of $1.75. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,627.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 184 ($2.27) price target on shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.