DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXC Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 3,054.8% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 656.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 352.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 186.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of DXC stock opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. DXC Technology has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $36.00.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

