eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the e-commerce company on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

eBay has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. eBay has a payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect eBay to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

eBay Stock Up 1.7 %

EBAY stock opened at $44.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.77. eBay has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 9.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in eBay by 21.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in eBay by 34.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after buying an additional 118,952 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in eBay by 6.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 17.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Benchmark raised their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.30.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading

