Ebiquity’s (EBQ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ebiquity (LON:EBQ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Ebiquity Price Performance

Shares of LON:EBQ opened at GBX 48 ($0.59) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 49.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 50.33. The firm has a market cap of £57.80 million, a PE ratio of -685.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of -0.25. Ebiquity has a 12-month low of GBX 42 ($0.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 64.34 ($0.80).

Ebiquity Company Profile

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides media consultancy and investment analysis services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media and Analytics & Tech. It offers analysis and advisory services in the areas of media management, media performance, marketing effectiveness, technology advisory, and contract compliance services.

