eCash (XEC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.17 Million

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. eCash has a total market capitalization of $484.63 million and $3.17 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, eCash has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,807.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.49 or 0.00411652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00122132 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00024702 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000456 BTC.

About eCash

eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,401,585,923,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,401,623,423,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “The developers of Bitcoin ABC have rebranded the project as eCash and changed the token name from BCHA to XEC. The project is led by Amaury Sechet, the creator of Bitcoin Cash, and aims to build hard digital cash that scales and is secure with low latency. eCash uses the Avalanche consensus layer and introduces new concepts such as staking, fork-free network upgrades, and subchains. The rebranding coincides with the launch of the eCash project.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

