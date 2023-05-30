Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $110.40

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 110.40 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 110.80 ($1.37), with a volume of 460604 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111.40 ($1.38).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.72) target price on shares of Ecora Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.
The firm has a market capitalization of £285.71 million, a PE ratio of 348.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 117.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 133.72.
Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Anglo Pacific Group plc and changed its name to Ecora Resources PLC in October 2022.
