Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Short Interest Update

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,230,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the April 30th total of 18,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Editas Medicine Price Performance

Shares of EDIT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.05. 228,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,124. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.07.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.08. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 960.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.20%. The company had revenue of $9.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine

A number of brokerages recently commented on EDIT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Editas Medicine from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Editas Medicine from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

See Also

