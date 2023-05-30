Efforce Price Hits $0.0222 (WOZX)

Efforce (WOZX) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Efforce token can currently be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Efforce has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Efforce has a market cap of $11.68 million and $242,307.86 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Efforce Profile

Efforce was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. The official message board for Efforce is efforce.medium.com. The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Efforce Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce (WOZX) is a cryptocurrency launched in December 2020 by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, and Jacopo Visetti. It is designed to be a blockchain-based platform that allows companies to fund energy-efficient projects by issuing energy savings tokens (ESTs) that can be traded on the platform. The platform aims to promote sustainability and reduce carbon emissions by making it easier for companies to fund and implement energy-efficient projects.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efforce should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Efforce using one of the exchanges listed above.

