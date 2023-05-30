Efinity Token (EFI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $937,756.80

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Efinity Token token can now be bought for about $0.0494 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Efinity Token has a market cap of $30.77 million and approximately $937,756.80 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Efinity Token has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Efinity Token Token Profile

Efinity Token was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 622,496,296 tokens. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Efinity Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity, which is focused on being an NFT highway and not a general computing blockchain. The primary function of the token is for creating, transferring, and purchasing NFTs. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to be minimal and stay in the background, so users can enjoy their NFTs without worrying about how the network operates.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Efinity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

