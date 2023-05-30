Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Short Interest Update

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the April 30th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Eguana Technologies Price Performance
Shares of EGTYF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.12. 53,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,093. Eguana Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18.
About Eguana Technologies
