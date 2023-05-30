Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Short Interest Update

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the April 30th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of EGTYF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.12. 53,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,093. Eguana Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18.

Eguana Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of residential and small commercial energy storage systems. It offers power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Europe and North America. The company was founded by Michael A. Carten, David Anthony Carten, Jon Dogterom, and Brent Harris on November 4, 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

