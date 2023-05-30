Eisler Capital US LLC Acquires New Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Eisler Capital US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 125,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,000. ON makes up about 1.4% of Eisler Capital US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ON by 847.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 112,896 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in ON by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in ON by 93.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 20,675 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ON by 982.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 27,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ON by 51.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,720,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,656,000 after purchasing an additional 926,847 shares in the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $27.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,043,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,594. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.71. On Holding AG has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $34.88.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. ON had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $420.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ONON. Williams Trading cut shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ON from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ON from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.94.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

