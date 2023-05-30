Eisler Capital US LLC Takes Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Eisler Capital US LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 223,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,385,000. Paramount Global accounts for 2.7% of Eisler Capital US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,095,014,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $773,643,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $633,173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,640,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,367,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,006,000 after acquiring an additional 414,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paramount Global news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,690,583.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PARA traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.54. 12,360,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,991,479. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.12, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.64. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -123.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PARA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.09.

Paramount Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Further Reading

