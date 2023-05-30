Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,699 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Element Solutions worth $7,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,627,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,749,000 after acquiring an additional 984,222 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,466,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,119,000 after acquiring an additional 686,317 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 786,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,312,000 after purchasing an additional 374,938 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,159,000 after purchasing an additional 335,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 798,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,596,000 after purchasing an additional 332,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ESI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Element Solutions Price Performance

NYSE ESI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.47. 218,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,090. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $22.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $574.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.42 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.