EMC Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,707 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc makes up 0.4% of EMC Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASB. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $25,789,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Associated Banc by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,660,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,694,000 after purchasing an additional 523,996 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Associated Banc by 2,414.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,832,000 after purchasing an additional 457,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Associated Banc by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 961,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,316,000 after purchasing an additional 364,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Associated Banc by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,302,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,277,000 after purchasing an additional 328,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASB traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $15.40. 276,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,178. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average is $20.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.98. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $504.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.71 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

ASB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.

In other Associated Banc news, Director Michael J. Haddad bought 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $99,762.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,762.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Associated Banc news, Director R Jay Gerken acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,518.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Haddad acquired 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,762.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,762.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $247,737. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

