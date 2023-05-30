EMC Capital Management Buys 3,294 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the quarter. Amkor Technology accounts for 0.5% of EMC Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 63.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 898,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 348,491 shares during the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.1% during the first quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,165,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 109.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after acquiring an additional 233,100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 479,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,501,000 after acquiring an additional 216,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth about $3,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

Amkor Technology stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.44. The stock had a trading volume of 265,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,323. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.75. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.83.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.19%. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $61,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $802,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $725,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,005.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $61,182.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,700 shares of company stock worth $1,788,702 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

