EMC Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

Shares of SBRA stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,019. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.26%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently -214.28%.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.