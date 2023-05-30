EMC Capital Management Has $262,000 Stock Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,061 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,084,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,578,000 after acquiring an additional 821,720 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,982,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,003,000 after buying an additional 667,684 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,439,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,189,000 after buying an additional 1,982,742 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,174,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,277,000 after buying an additional 900,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in F.N.B. by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,515,000 after buying an additional 942,178 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Stock Down 1.0 %

FNB stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,480. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.72. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. F.N.B. had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $416.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

F.N.B. Profile

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Featured Stories

