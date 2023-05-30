EMC Capital Management Has $376,000 Stock Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,638 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OFG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 734.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 193.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $24.61. The stock had a trading volume of 23,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,997. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.34 and a twelve month high of $30.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.04.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on OFG Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jorge Colon sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $904,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,821.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About OFG Bancorp

(Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

