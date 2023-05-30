EMC Capital Management Has $517,000 Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. National Fuel Gas makes up approximately 0.5% of EMC Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 275,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 20,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 33,961 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NFG shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

NFG traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.82. 48,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,012. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $75.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.55 and its 200 day moving average is $58.51.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $717.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.11 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 23.69%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.40%.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

