EMC Capital Management Increases Stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

EMC Capital Management grew its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 279.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Harry Merritt Lane III acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Harry Merritt Lane III acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sonia Perez acquired 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.98. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,459.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $169,339 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,720. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. The business had revenue of $452.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.87 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 32.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

HWC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hancock Whitney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.56.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

