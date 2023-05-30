EMC Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,701 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 33,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Sun bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $213,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at $606,025. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CATY. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

NASDAQ:CATY traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,655. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average is $38.89.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $299.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

