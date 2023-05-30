EMC Capital Management Raises Position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 353.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

SAH stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.01. 53,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,863. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $62.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.31 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 3,500 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $189,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,622 shares in the company, valued at $9,117,391.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $189,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,117,391.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 86,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $4,399,076.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 814,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,361,309.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,432 shares of company stock worth $5,200,693. Insiders own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

