ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Update

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the April 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ENGGY opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.17. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $11.79.

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

(Get Rating)

Read More

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.