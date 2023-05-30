ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Update

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the April 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
ENAGAS S A/ADR Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ENGGY opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.17. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $11.79.
About ENAGAS S A/ADR
