Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Acquired by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Energizer were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Energizer by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,547,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,738,000 after buying an additional 195,988 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,137,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Energizer by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,443,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,521,000 after buying an additional 75,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Energizer by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,179,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,794,000 after buying an additional 132,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Energizer by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,552,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,017,000 after buying an additional 788,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENR traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.85. The company had a trading volume of 89,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,592. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average is $34.35. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.01.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $684.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.30 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a positive return on equity of 93.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.34%.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

