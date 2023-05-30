Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.97 and last traded at $12.61. 1,097,134 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 5,346,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ENVX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Enovix from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Friday, March 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.08.

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 65,134 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $622,681.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 465,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,446,681.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Enovix news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 69,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $756,780.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 797,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,675,722.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 65,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $622,681.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 465,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,446,681.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 179,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,868,554 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.