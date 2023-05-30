Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other research firms have also commented on ENTG. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Entegris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.45.

Entegris Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $107.22 on Friday. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $115.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,361.00 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.55.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $439,538.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,143.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,792,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,492,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,854,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,150,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,222 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 116.2% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,041,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,182 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

