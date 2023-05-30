Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Gap Up to $6.09

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.09, but opened at $8.52. Equitrans Midstream shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 10,704,321 shares trading hands.

ETRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.14.

The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a positive return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

In other news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares in the company, valued at $213,584.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 347,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 710,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 288,102 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 570,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.8% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 860,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 39,656 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

